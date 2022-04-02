88 Years Later Thousands Gather for First Tarawih in Hagia Sophia [Video]

Ramadan festivities have already started in most parts of the world as the Muslim community is observing the first fast today. As soon as the crescent was sighted last night, Muslims geared up for the first Tarawih prayer.

Likewise, thousands of Muslims turned up at Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul where the first Tarawih prayer was held after a gap of almost nine decades.

Here is the video.

Recitation of Salawat before the Tarawih prayers at the Ayasofya Camii in Istanbul. (Ramadan has started in Turkey). This is the first tarawih in the Ayasofya Camii in 88 years! pic.twitter.com/ZQbdVKUjOa — Healing Of The Hearts – شفاء القلوب (@SacredMawlid) April 1, 2022

Hagia Sophia was built in the year 537 as the largest Christian church of Constantinople, the capital of the Roman Empire. Hagia Sophia served as a church till the year 1453.

After the fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Empire in 1453, Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque. However, the secular Republic of Turkey turned it into a museum in 1935.

In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque once again. On 24 July of the same year, Hagia Sophia officially reopened its gates for worshippers.