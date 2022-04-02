Australian Captain Wishes Muslims a Happy Ramadan

Australia’s Test cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community all over the world at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a short video clip in which “Ramadan Kareem” is written in between a crescent and a few stars that drop from the top.

The video is captioned:

To all my friends observing the holy month, wishing you and your family a blessed Ramadan.

Pat Cummins had led the Australian team in the Test series against Pakistan, winning the three-match series 1-0 on the last day of the third Test match held in Lahore.

While Cummins is not featuring in the white-ball series for Australia, Kangaroos’ Test captain was mesmerized when he listened to Azan for the first time after arriving in Pakistan.

When asked about his experience of being a part of the Australian team that has toured after 24 years, the Test captain said that “he was moved with a ‘cool moment’ as ‘Azan (call to prayer) echoed across the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from the mountains far off in the distance.”