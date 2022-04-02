Apple Will Launch MacBook Air With M2 Chip and Bigger Screen This Year

Apple has been planning on launching a new MacBook Air later this year. A new report has surfaced suggesting that the device is likely to launch in H2 2022.

DigiTimes broke the news stating:

Apple’s MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a business notebook model as they are favored by many companies or office workers, the sources indicated, adding that hot sales of MacBook Pro released in late 2021 have lingered into the first quarter of 2022, with shipment volumes higher than expected, and new MacBook Air set for launch in the second half of the year is expected to add further sales momentum.

The latest revelation is in line with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s previous reports, which noted:

Apple originally planned to launch its new ‌MacBook Air‌ with “an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more” at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, but this timeframe has now seemingly slipped to the second half of 2022.

The upcoming Macbook is likely to sport an updated design with slimmer bezels and different color options.

Analyst Ross Young states that it will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch screen, compared to the 13.3-inch of the current generation.

Other rumors claim that the device will come with an M2 chipset with an 8-core CPU along with a 9-core or a 10-core GPU.

Another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, believes that the notebook will feature an upgraded version of the M1 chip. He speculated that the device will not have a mini-LED display, which will help keep its price point lower. The analyst also confirmed that the MacBook Air will go into mass production in Q3, with units hitting the shelves by the end of 2022.