You Won’t Need to Wear Masks on Local Flights

Domestic air travelers are no longer required to wear facemasks in closed spaces, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced.

According to the revised Coronavirus-related restrictions, domestic passengers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will still be required to wear facemasks.

In case a passenger exhibits symptoms of Coronavirus during flight, the respective airline crew will be required to isolate them for the safety of other passengers.

CAA has also encouraged healthy passengers to wear facemasks in closed spaces such as aircraft cabins and airport terminals for their own protection.

Additionally, domestic airlines will no longer be required to make Coronavirus-related announcements for the passengers during flights.

The revised COVID-19 SOPs take effect immediately and previous relevant SOPs issued by the CAA have been abolished.