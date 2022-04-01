Spain, Germany in Group of Death as Draws Announced for FIFA World Cup 2022

The draws for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in a glittering ceremony in Doha, Qatar. Legendary superstars such as Cafu, Jay Jay Okacha, Lothar Matthaus, Tim Cahill and Ali Daei took part in the draw to reveal the journey of the 32 teams participating in the tournament.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the mega event while three places are still up for grabs. The last three places will be decided via playoffs scheduled to be played in June.

In the first Intercontinental play-off, Peru will face the winner of UAE and Australia. The second Intercontinental play-off will be played between Costa Rica and New Zealand. The final play-off will be played between European teams in which Wales will face-off against the winner of Ukraine vs Scotland.

Four-time World Champions, Germany were drawn alongside former World Champions, Spain, Japan and winner of the Intercontinental play-off – 2 between Costa Rica and New Zealand in Group E in what is regarded as the group of death.

Five-team World Cup winners, Brazil were drawn alongside Serbia, Switzerland and African powerhouse, Cameroon while hosts Qatar were drawn in Group A alongside Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.

England, United States of America and Iran were drawn in one group alongside the winner of the European play-off.

The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played between Qatar and Ecuador on 21 November 2022.

Here are how the groups line-up:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Qatar England Argentina France Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia IC Playoff – 1 IC Playoff – 2 Canada Serbia Ghana Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Netherlands European Play-off Poland Tunisia Japan Croatia Cameroon Korea Republic

IC Playoff – 1 – UAE/Australia vs Peru

IC Playoff – 2 – Costa Rica vs New Zealand

European Play-off – Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine