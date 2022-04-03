NIC’s Signs Mou with Huawei to Accelerate Cloud and AI Enablement for Startups in Pakistan

Advancing their mission to promote the startup ecosystem of Pakistan, Huawei Cloud signed MoUs with National Incubation Centers in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, during the Huawei Cloud Summit Middle East in Dubai.

The partnership hopes to enable a “Digital Pakistan” and aims to bolster the implementation of Cloud technology as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) through knowledge sharing. Under its terms, Huawei Pakistan will provide the NIC’s with startups special cloud service packages and allow their participation in its international competitions.

In addition, Huawei will enroll relevant selected startups in the Huawei Cloud Spark Program, its global accelerator that provides training on cloud computing and talent, as well as funding support for tech-enabled start-ups ready to scale. The goal is to expand relationships through collectively agreed talent capacity building. Such actions will culminate in a pool of highly competent and in-demand professionals who are capable of creating job opportunities.

The summit, the first major offline ecosystem event of 2022 in Dubai, centered on digital transformation for organizations within the region and included various leaders from the Pakistani startup ecosystem including the Head of Program, NIC Pakistan, Zeeshan Bin Shahid, NIC Karachi Project Director, Omar Abedin, Program Manager, Syed Azfar Hussain, Director NIC Lahore and Quetta, Nauman Zaffar, along with other senior NIC and Huawei officers.

Huawei is the chief IT and Telecom equipment supplier in Pakistan. Huawei has established secure end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing.