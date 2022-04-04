All You Need to Know About NHA’s Paid Internship Program

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced more than 1,000 paid internships for students who have completed their degrees or diplomas from public or private universities or institutes.

According to the details, NHA will pay a monthly stipend of Rs. 20,000 to the internees with university degrees and Rs. 10,000 to internees with diplomas.

ALSO READ Australian Captain Expresses Desire to Sign Babar Azam for Big Bash League

Candidates with degrees or diplomas in the following disciplines are eligible to apply for the 3-month NHA Paid Internship Training Program.

Sr. No. Discipline Positions 1. BS Civil Engineering 280 2. BS Environmental Science 56 3. BS Geo-Technical or Material Sciences 140 4. DAE Civil or Quantity Survey 364 5. Diploma in Auto CAD 140 6. Diploma in Lab Technology 66 Total 1046

Ineligibility

Students in BS Civil Technology, B.Tech, and B.Tech (Hons) are not eligible to apply for the internship program.

Individuals who have already completed internships in NHA are not eligible to apply to the program as well.

How to Apply

Interested students can apply for these internship positions on NHA’s official website. They are required to upload attested scanned copies of the required documents.

Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained and rejected straightaway.

Documents Required

Interest students are required to upload the attested scanned copies of the following documents while filing their online applications.

CNIC (front/back)

Final transcript (degree/diploma)

All document attachments should be in jpg, jpeg, or png format.

Selection Criteria and Posting

The internships will be awarded to eligible candidates on a first come first serve basis. Successful candidates will be posted in ongoing NHA projects or offices all over the country.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the NHA Paid Internship Training Program is 17 April 2022.

Apply for the Paid Internship Training Program at NHA’s official website.