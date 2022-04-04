OnePlus Nord Buds Appear in Live Images

OnePlus is about to release an affordable pair of wireless earbuds soon. As the name says, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be the affordable version of the OnePlus Buds released last year.

The Chinese brand is yet to unveil the design of these TWS buds, but an early FCC listing has already done us that favor. The certification listing includes hands-on photos as well as battery specifications and contents of the retail box.

The buds will come in a simple oval-shaped case along with OnePlus’s signature red-colored charging cable. The buds themselves will have a small circular area for touch input and a short, wide, and flat stem.

According to the listing, the buds will have a 480 mAh battery in the case while each bud will carry a 41 mAh power cell. The charging cable appears to be USB C to USB A. The case’s model number is E505A and the buds are labeled with E505AR and E505AL.

Other than the black color variant shown in the images, we also expect to see at least one more color option, likely white. The buds were also spotted at BIS certification recently, which means that an Indian launch is imminent.

Since the OnePlus Nord lineup features budget devices, we expect the Nord Buds to be the cheapest pair of OnePlus TWS buds. The Buds Z2 is currently the most affordable option at $99, but the Nord Buds are expected to be cheaper.