Shan Masood Wants Australia’s World Cup Heroes in Multan Sultans

The Pakistan-Australia historic series is going to end tomorrow with the one-off T20 international match in Lahore. Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shan Masood, wants Australia’s Test skipper, Pat Cummins, and all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, to play in Pakistan Super League wearing Multan Sultan’s jersey.

Earlier this week, Australia’s white-ball skipper, Aaron Finch, expressed the desire to see Babar Azam playing in Big Bash League (BBL). He had also stated that if Babar was interested in playing for the Melbourne Renegades, he would sign the contract tomorrow.

The Multan Sultans’ social media account posted Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green’s images and asked the question to fans which Australian players would they want to see playing for Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans’ opening batter who was the leading runs scorer for the franchise in the last PSL opted for the name of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja had promised cricket fans a number of initiatives to be brought in PSL 8 including a change in draft policy.