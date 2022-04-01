Afghanistan Appoints Former Pakistani Fast Bowler as Bowling Coach

Former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul has been appointed as the bowling coach of Afghanistan’s national side. The former speedster is set to join Afghanistan’s camp in Dubai on 4 April.

The 37-year-old has previously coached at Pakistan’s domestic level including Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL). Gul has worked with Quetta Gladiators as a bowling coach in the PSL while he has also worked in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) with Galle Gladiators.

Gul has initially been appointed as the bowling coach for a short three-week stint but the contract can be extended depending on his impact on the side.

Honoured to be taking up this role with the @ACBofficials . Looking forward to imparting the best of the knowledge that i have and making it worth it for the boys. https://t.co/ouIYa0St2t — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) April 1, 2022

The former pacer expressed his joy at being associated with Afghanistan. He stated, “After coaching at PSL, KPL, LPL, and domestic level, it is a pleasure to be associated with an international team. I will try my best to help the Afghan bowlers with my experience.”

Gul, regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in T20 cricket history, will be tasked with improving the pace bowling battery of Afghanistan men’s side. Afghanistan has a host of talented spinners in their setup but lacks some genuine seamers in their national side which has been a massive point of concern for them over the past few years.