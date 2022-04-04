Twitter is Finally Getting a Feature it Should’ve Got Ages Ago

The Android app for Twitter has lagged behind its iOS counterpart for years. However, that is about to change soon.

A recent tweet by the reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong claims that Android users may soon be able to freely select text within tweets, a feature that is already available to iOS users.

Huh. Good! I always assumed the lack was some kind of Dark Pattern to encourage the built in link sharing — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 2, 2022

The discovery left many confused since most Android devices already allow users to do that. However, former XDA Developers editor and Android expert, Mishaal Rahman elaborated:

Overview text/image selection isn’t available on all Android devices. Apart from Google Pixels, I don’t know if any other devices have it. (Google’s is proprietary but other OEMs may have made their own.)

The social platform has yet to comment on the recent development and officially announce when it plans on rolling out the feature to all Android users.