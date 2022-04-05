Babar Azam’s ‘New Car’ Gets Delivered to His Home [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam, who was awarded player of the series in the recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, received his brand new jeep at home.

Babar Azam, who scored 276 runs, was gifted a Jeep [BAIC BJ40 Plus 2022] for his magnificent performance throughout the series which was sent to Babar’s home.

Babar’s brother, Safeer Azam shared a short video of the arrival of the vehicle at their home on his social media.

Pakistan clinched the ODI series against Australia by 2-1 after a gap of 20 while Babar Azam was awarded player of the series for scoring two centuries and one-half century.

Babar’s men will face Australia in the one-off T20I tonight at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.