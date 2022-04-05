Babar, Rizwan Go Unsold as Only 2 Pakistanis Picked in The Hundred 2022 Draft

The draft for The Hundred 2022 was conducted earlier today and only two Pakistani cricketers have been selected. The veteran pacer, Wahab Riaz, and the young fast bowler, Naseem Shah, have been picked in the draft of the league.

The Hundred is a cricket league with a unique format in which each innings contains 100 balls. The league was started a year ago and is now set to begin its second edition. The draft for the second edition of the league was carried out on Tuesday.

Super Northern Chargers have roped in the veteran pace bowler, Wahab Riaz, while Naseem Shah will represent Welsh Fire. Naseem Shah has been picked up in the £60,000 category. On the other hand, Wahab Riaz was sold for £75,000 owing to his experience in both international and franchise cricket.

The Pakistan skipper and the top-ranked batter of the short format, Babar Azam, was listed among the most expensive players in the draft, however, he has not been picked.

The 100-ball cricket tournament is scheduled to begin on 3 August 2022.