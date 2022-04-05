Dutch Coach of National Hockey Team Wins Hearts by Observing Fast With Players

Muslims across the globe are observing the holy month of Ramadan which began on April 3 in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the non-Muslim head coach of Pakistan’s men’s national hockey team, Siegfried Aikman, is also fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The head coach who belongs to the Netherlands said that joining the fast with other players is a great experience for him and he has decided to fast for one week after the first fast.

“I tried to join the fast with the players. It has been a special experience for me. I felt great and I decided to fast one week after the first fast. I like to eat, I don’t feel hungry or thirsty,” he said.

62-year-old has also been regularly posting about fasting on his Twitter handle while he recently shared a photo on Twitter, along with a message about how much he is enjoying the month of Ramadan.

“Day 3 of Ramadan and still fasting. Today I choose a. Hot breakfast and hopefully, that will guide me better through the day. No hunger and thirst. Enjoy Ramadan and learn a lot about myself,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has appointed the 62-year-old Aikman as Pakistan men’s hockey team head coach in December last year.

Earlier this month, Australia’s Test cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, had extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community all over the world at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.