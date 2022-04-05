ECP Rubbishes Reports Regarding Early Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday, refuted reports suggesting that it was not ready to conduct general elections within three months.

Earlier in the day, the news outlet had published a report quoting “ECP officials” that the election commission was not ready to hold elections within three months due to various legal hitches and procedural challenges.

“A senior official of the ECP told Dawn that the preparations for the general elections would require six months,” the report said.

Senator Raza Rabbani, who is representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Supreme Court’s suo moto case on the developing constitutional crisis following the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and dissolution of the National Assembly, cited Dawn’s report in his argument.

However, the ECP issued a clarification on its official Twitter handle, saying no such statement was issued by the commission.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان اسلام آباد 5 اپریل 2022

ضروری وضاحت ضروری وضاحت کی جاتی ہے کہ الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان نے الیکشن سے متعلق کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا ھے۔۔۔ ترجمان الیکشن کمیشن. #ECP #ElectionCommissionofPakistan — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

“It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election,” the tweet read.