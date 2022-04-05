NHA Approves Consultants for Pakistan-CAREC Development Program

The National Highway Authority Executive Board has approved the award of Consultancy Services for “Design Review & Construction Supervision Consultants for Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor (CAREC) Development Investment Program Tranche-II and Tranche-III Projects.”

Chairman NHA, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha presided over the meeting of the Executive Board.

ALSO READ Kia Suspends Bookings for Its Best-Selling Vehicles

According to official documents seen by ProPakistani, the consultancy contract was awarded to M/s Minconsult Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) in Joint Venture with M/s Saman Corporation (Korea); M/s Sheladia Associates Inc. (USA); M/s Creative Engineering Consultants (Pakistan); M/s AA Associates (Pvt.) Ltd. (Pakistan); M/s Asif Ali & Associates (Pvt.) Ltd. (Pakistan); M/s Associated Consulting Engineers Ltd. (Pakistan); and M/s Associated Consultancy Centre (Pvt.) Ltd. (Pakistan), the highest-ranked Consultants in the Combined (Technical + Financial) evaluation, at the evaluated cost of $2.845 million, which includes remuneration, reimbursable, sales tax on services 15 percent, and income tax on non-residents (3 percent).

The Board deliberated upon the request of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry for waiver of certain requirements of regulations for access from NHA controlled network for construction and direct access through ramps on Lahore Sialkot Motorway (LSM) to the State of the Art Hospital, i.e., Sialkot Medical City Limited (SMCL).

ALSO READ Govt Starts Hiring Process for Karachi IT Park

The NHA Executive Board did not agree to the request of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry for access from the NHA controlled network for construction and direct access through ramps on Lahore Sialkot Motorway (LSM) to Sialkot Medical City Limited (SMCL) as it was not in conformity with NHA’s regulations for access from NHA controlled network.