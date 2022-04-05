Govt Starts Hiring Process for Karachi IT Park

The Federal Government has initiated the hiring process for the initial design of the Karachi Information Technology (IT) Park project.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has stated that the file work has been completed, and expression of interest (EoI) from interested companies for a short design will be called soon.

After shortlisting companies through EoI, a request for proposal will be floated, followed by the technical and financial evaluation of companies. A contract awarding ceremony will take place after the completion of this process. After a short design, the company will be hired to prepare a detailed design of the IT Park within eight to nine months.

The Federal Government has decided to establish an IT park at Jinnah International Airport in the metropolis’s trade and business hub. The total cost of the IT Park project is Rs. 31 billion and the Government of South Korea has offered to finance it. South Korea is expected to provide 85 percent of the funding besides technical support, according to the MoITT.

Karachi IT Park will house about 210 IT companies with 8,400 employees, and a multi-story building. The park will cover an area of 106,449 square meters with eight floors above ground and three basement floors. Moreover, the building will have offices, conference rooms, a day-care center, amenities, parking, etc.