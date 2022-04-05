Pakistan and Netherlands Agree to Play Postponed ODI Series This Year

Pakistan and Netherlands cricket boards have finalized the decision to hold the three-match ODI series between the two sides. The series was initially postponed due to COVID-19 nearly two years ago.

Pakistan will tour the country this year but the official dates have not been finalized yet. It is expected that the Men in Green will tour the country in July prior to their tour of Sri Lanka later in the month.

The three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. Both the teams are desperate for points as they look to directly qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup. Currently, Pakistan are ranked at the ninth spot with 60 points while the Netherlands are at the bottom of the table at the 13th spot with 25 points.

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Reveals How Pakistani Spinners Can Become More Lethal

The Green Shirts have a packed schedule throughout the year. Their next assignment is against West Indies who will travel to the country for a three-match ODI series in June. Pakistan are also scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for a Test and ODI series. Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, Series against Afghanistan, England, and New Zealand are also in line in the current year.