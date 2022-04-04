Here’s Pakistan’s Tentative Schedule for ODI World Cup Super League

Pakistan’s third ODI match against Australia was only their 14th match in the format since the conclusion of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Only four teams including Scotland, Afghanistan, Netherlands, and New Zealand have played fewer ODIs than the Men in Green during the timeframe.

With the qualification for the 2023 ICC World Cup depending on the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, the teams are scheduled to play more ODI cricket leading up to the mega event early next year. The Green Shirts are still scheduled to play 5 three-match ODI series against various teams throughout the current cycle.

Pakistan are set to play the West Indies, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in the current cycle of the ODI World Cup Super League. Their next assignment is against the West Indies who will travel to the country in June for a three-match series. According to reports, Pakistan will face the Netherlands in July while Afghanistan will host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in September.

Pakistan are already scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in July-August while New Zealand will tour the country later in the year for a three-match series.

Here is Pakistan’s tentative ODI schedule:

Date Series Tour Details Venue 8-12 June Pakistan vs West Indies 3 ODIs Pakistan July Pakistan vs Netherlands 3 ODIs Netherlands July – August Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3 ODIs Sri Lanka September Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3 ODIs Sri Lanka December 2022 – January 2023 Pakistan vs New Zealand 3 ODIs Pakistan

*This schedule is not finalized and is subject to change

These cricket series not only bode well for the Pakistan cricket fans who are itching to see their team in action in the 50-over format after their historic 2-1 series win against Australia, but also for players such as Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi and several others who have a chance to write their names in history books by piling on the records.