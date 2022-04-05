Pakistan’s Kinnow Exports Decline More Than 40%

Pakistan’s kinnow exports have dropped by more than 40 percent, with less than 200,000 tons exported to foreign destinations during the current season as compared to 460,000 tons in the corresponding period last year.

The former Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ahmed Jawad, reasoned that the increase in freight prices, dearth of containers, lack of financial channels abroad, export bottlenecks, and a loss in output due to climate change have all contributed to the decline.

He said that the government had intended to extend its kinnow exports to Iran and China but a lack of proper banking channels and export issues impeded its ability to utilize the Iranian market. Furthermore, due to container shortages and rising freight costs, Pakistan was unable to transport a single container to China.

Jawad lambasted the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for failing to develop official banking channels for the Iranian and Russian markets, citing it as a fundamental cause for Pakistan’s inability to take advantage of these markets.

He remarked that if the government establishes effective financial linkages with the Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian markets (the world’s major citrus importers), the export volume of local kinnow quadruple from the current 50,000 tons.

“The total exports value of Pakistani kinnow could spike to $1 billion within a few years if the government facilitates the exporters,” he said.

Jawad also mentioned that kinnow exporters want to increase their kinnow trade volume this season using land transportation and asked the SBP authorities to settle the matter as soon as possible so that the market’s full potential may be realized.