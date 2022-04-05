President Urges Wafaqi Mohtasib to Incorporate Tech for Quick Redressals

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has urged the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM) of Pakistan to increase the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat’s outreach to the far-flung areas of the country and utilize the latest IT tools for the quick redressal of people’s complaints against the maladministration of government departments offered at their doorsteps.

He made these remarks while talking to WM Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi who had presented him the secretariat’s Annual Report-2021 at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

Dr. Alvi asked the WM to provide complainants speedy justice against the high-handedness of utility companies as most of the complaints were related to excessive billing by distribution companies (DISCOs) and gas companies.

It was highlighted that the WM had received 110,398 complaints last year, of which 106,732 were resolved and 92.7 percent the findings had been implemented during 2021. Furthermore, of the total complaints, 42,000 were received and processed online.

Qureshi informed the President of the steps taken to redress the grievances of the people in remote areas by establishing Complaint Cells and Regional Offices in different areas of the country. He added that his office had integrated 180 different agencies of the federal government to facilitate the quick disposal of complaints under the Integrated Complaint Resolution (ICR) System.

Underlining the need for the provision of quick and free justice to the common man, the President asked the WM to employ modern ICT tools to increase the secretariat’s outreach, use the media to create awareness about the secretariat’s functions and services, and establish linkages with various government departments.

He also directed the WM to hold meetings with government organizations to dispose of people’s complaints while expeditiously following the principles of justice and discouraging the practice of frivolous litigations as it increases the workload of government departments and the WM.

Dr. Alvi commended the WM’s performance and outreach activities and added that he would support the WM in strengthening the institution and enhancing its role in providing speedy justice to the complainants.