SNGPL to Establish a Gas Engineering Laboratory in UET

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar to sponsor a chair on “Gas Engineering” in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

The MoU was signed by the UET Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, and General Manager SNGPL Lahore, Engr. Amjad Mumtaz.

According to the MoU, SNGPL will provide the university with Rs. 2 million annually to establish a research laboratory to promote work on Gas Engineering. The sponsorship will also attempt to induct the same into the curriculum of Chemical Engineering.

In return, the university has agreed to provide expertise for research to resolve technical problems that arise for SNGPL.