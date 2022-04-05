Pakistani Passport Drops Even Further in Latest Rankings

Pakistani passport has been once again ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q2 2022, the Pakistani passport ranks in the 109th position as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 31 countries.

In Q1 2022 index, Pakistani passport holders enjoyed visa-free access to the same number of countries as in Q2 2022 but the Pakistani passport was ranked 108th back then, meaning the green passport has dropped one place on the list this quarter.

As has been the case for a couple of years, the Pakistani passport only fares better than Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan on the Henley Passport Index for Q2 2022 as well. Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above Pakistan on the list.

On the other end of the spectrum, Japan and Singapore have once again retained the top spot on the Henley Passport Index as their passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 192 countries.

South Korea and Germany jointly follow Japan and Singapore in second place as their passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 190 countries.

Here are the top 10 passports in the world:

Sr. No. Country/Countries Visa-Free Access (Countries) Rank 1. Japan, Singapore 192 1 2. Germany, South Korea 190 2 3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain 189 3 4. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 188 4 5. Ireland, Portugal, France, UK 187 5 6. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, US 186 6 7. Czech Republic, Australia, Canada Greece, Malta 185 7 8. Hungary 183 8 9. Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland 182 9 10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia 181 10

Here are the 10 worst passports in the world: