TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of Views on TikTok

The fastest-growing Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO, recently started its #ShowYourSpark TikTok campaign, which has received over Eight Million (8M) views on TikTok alone.

Many prominent TikTokers including Haris Ali and Hira khan were a part of this campaign, with thousands of others joining the trend with their own fun videos.

The trend was initiated for TECNO’s latest Spark 8C smartphone. The phone comes in two variants, 4+128GB (PKR 23,999) and 3+64GB (PKR 19,499).

Spark 8C is equipped with a 13MP Rear AI dual camera, 8MP Front Camera, 6.56” HD+ Dot Notch Display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5000mAh Battery. However, the Memory fusion technology makes Spark 8C stand out from its competitors.

The main highlight of the phone is its Expandable Memory. With the Memory Fusion Technology, the Spark 8C RAM can be increased by 3GB.

Hence, the 4+128GB variant can be expanded to 7+128GB and the 3+64GB variant can be expanded to 6+64GB. Spark 8C comes in four stylish colors – Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.

And that’s not all, Spark 8C introduces new innovative features such as Customized Beauty, Rear Camera decoration, and Fingerprint sensor design.

SOPLAY – a special audio recording feature and some other chic features have also been added to this new device. These features are an amazing addition for youngsters to help them produce unique music videos.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views, “We at TECNO aim to bring innovation not only in technology but the way this technology can be used.”

“Our recent #ShowYourSpark TikTok campaign went viral in just a few hours and by now it has over Eight Million Views. This is the amazing response from our fans and customers that keeps us going and makes us work harder to bring the best for them.”

As the campaign gained success in such a short time, one could find hundreds of TikTok users enjoy dancing to the catchy tune. Famous TikTokers being a part of this campaign added to its popularity and helped it reach thousands of others in no time.

The best videos were shared and a few lucky winners will get a chance to Win a new Spark 8C.

Stay tuned for more!