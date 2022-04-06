Apple to Unveil New iOS and MacOS Features in June

On Tuesday, Apple announced that its 33rd annual week-long Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be taking place, starting 6th June to 10th June. Similar to last year’s conference, the 2022 WWDC will be held virtually due to the ongoing global pandemic and will be free for developers to attend.

As always, we expect to hear the latest updates on Apple software including iOS, macOS, iPad OS, and more.

Apple plans to host sessions and codelabs for developers as part of the conference, to allow them to learn more about the latest features and software updates that will be introduced at the event. On top of all this, there would also be the traditional Swift Student Challenge to partake in if you’re interested in coding challenges.

Students will be required to submit code written in Swift through Swift Playgrounds on any topic of their choice. As of Tuesday, the company has started accepting applications for the challenge.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will also host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6, where they will be invited to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. The company has also started sending invites for the upcoming event.

On the first day of the conference, Apple is expected to unveil new software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, as part of the keynote.