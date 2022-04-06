Australian Captain is Happy They Don’t Have to Play Against Babar Anymore

Australia’s limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch is delighted that the Australian bowlers will not have to bowl to Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, for the next few months.
During the post-match conference after the one-off T20I, Finch jokingly stated that they are glad Australia’s tour of Pakistan is coming to an end because they won’t have to bowl to Babar Azam for a while.
Babar has been in scintillating form throughout the tour. He scored 2 centuries and a half century in the three-match ODI series before scoring a half-century in the only T20I as well. Prior to the limited-overs series, Babar had scored a century and two half-centuries in the three-match Test series.
The flamboyant batter had registered scores of 50+ on seven consecutive occasions against Australia. He scored 390 runs in Tests, 276 runs in ODIs, and 66 runs in the one-off T20I.
Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan came to a conclusion as the visitors defeated the Men in Green in the T20I clash on Tuesday night. Aaron Finch, who had a horrid time with the bat in the ODI series, finally scored some tuns as he led his side to a victory with a match-winning half-century.
Finch was full of praises for the Pakistan Cricket Board and thanked them for their hospitality and the fans for their support throughout the tour.