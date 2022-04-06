Australian Captain is Happy They Don’t Have to Play Against Babar Anymore

Australia’s limited-overs captain, Aaron Finch is delighted that the Australian bowlers will not have to bowl to Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, for the next few months.

ALSO READ Former Superstars Urge More Teams to Visit Pakistan

During the post-match conference after the one-off T20I, Finch jokingly stated that they are glad Australia’s tour of Pakistan is coming to an end because they won’t have to bowl to Babar Azam for a while.

Babar has been in scintillating form throughout the tour. He scored 2 centuries and a half century in the three-match ODI series before scoring a half-century in the only T20I as well. Prior to the limited-overs series, Babar had scored a century and two half-centuries in the three-match Test series.

The flamboyant batter had registered scores of 50+ on seven consecutive occasions against Australia. He scored 390 runs in Tests, 276 runs in ODIs, and 66 runs in the one-off T20I.

ALSO READ Babar Stamps His Authority As Best Batter in the World With Yet Another Record

Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan came to a conclusion as the visitors defeated the Men in Green in the T20I clash on Tuesday night. Aaron Finch, who had a horrid time with the bat in the ODI series, finally scored some tuns as he led his side to a victory with a match-winning half-century.

Finch was full of praises for the Pakistan Cricket Board and thanked them for their hospitality and the fans for their support throughout the tour.