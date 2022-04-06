Babar Stamps His Authority As Best Batter in the World With Yet Another Record

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam was phenomenal once again as he scored his seventh consecutive 50+ score in international cricket in the one-off T20I against Australia. Babar’s magnificent run of form over the past few years has led him to become arguably the best batter in world cricket currently.

The 27-year old is the number one batter in both the white-ball formats and is also within the top five rankings in Test cricket. Babar has been nothing short of astonishing ever since making his debut in international cricket seven years ago. He has gone on to break multiple batting records in the international arena and is on course to break many more.

Over the past two years, no other batter in the world has scored more runs, has a better batting average, and has scored more 50+ scores in international cricket than Pakistan’s star batter.

Since 1 January 2020, Babar has scored 3,327 runs at an average of 52.80 including 8 centuries and 25 half-centuries in 69 innings in all three formats of the game. England Test captain, Joe Root follows Babar in second place with 2,783 runs in 59 innings while Babar’s teammate, Mohammad Rizwan is in third place with 2,571 runs in 68 innings.

Here are the top five batters in international cricket since 1 January 2020: