Saudi Arabia Removes Travel Restrictions for Men and Women

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has relaxed travel restrictions for Umrah pilgrims, according to a statement by the Saudi embassy in Karachi.

The official handout detailed that male pilgrims under the age of 40 can go to KSA without their families for Umrah and female pilgrims under the age of 45 can travel to KSA without a mahram (male guardian).

Prior to this update, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had provided instructions for women traveling without male guardians for pilgrimage. According to the KSA government, a woman who wishes to travel without a mahram (male guardian) can acquire an Umrah visa on the condition that she is at least 45 years old.

The ministry had also specified that local travel agencies would have to create a women-only group for the purpose.

It was also stated that women under the age of 45 must be accompanied by a mahram when completing the journey.