Broadband Users Increase by 10 Million in 3 Months

The penetration of broadband services in Pakistan has reached 52.02 percent with 114 million subscribers, increasing by 10 million in the last three months, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) latest update.

The Ministry of Information Technology and telecommunication (MoITT) had set a benchmark of incorporating 30 million broadband subscribers within 18 months. From January to March, 10 million broadband subscribers have been added. In January 2022, the number of broadband subscribers in the country stood at 104 million. The ministry is aiming to incorporate 20 million more subscribers in the next 15 months.

According to PTA, internet adoption has also increased in Pakistan in the last few years, especially since COVID-19.

Internet usage in education, health, and different sectors has also witnessed an increase. Within the past few years, the e-commerce landscape of Pakistan has also seen tremendous growth. With this increase in usage and subscribers, PTA is taking several steps to ensure the quality of service.