CM Punjab Sets 20 Percent Admission Quota in Nursing Colleges for Backward Areas

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has set aside a 20 percent admission quota in nursing institutions for students from underdeveloped areas of Punjab.

Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee for Law & Parliamentary Affairs has also approved the allotment of the 20 percent quota.

Speaking about the development, former CM Punjab, who now serves as the caretaker chief minister, said that the quota would generate new jobs in disadvantaged regions, and the far-flung areas will also get health services.

Buzdar stated that the Punjab government has been putting its efforts to give health facilities to the citizens.

The outgoing chief minister claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) safeguards the rights of the people in Punjab.

Last month, CM Buzdar had announced a Rs. 2.5 billion package for nursing colleges in various districts of the province.

Addressing the maiden annual Nursing Convention at Chief Minister Secretariat on 3 March, he paid a tribute to the nursing community for its services.

He also gave away certificates of upgrading to nursing colleges’ principals in different districts.