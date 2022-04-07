Intelligence Agencies Ask Schools and Colleges to Address Security Loopholes

The Intelligence agencies have recommended that Punjab’s Education Department address loopholes in the security arrangements of educational institutions at the earliest.

They have also suggested the Education Department implement the latest security protocols for schools, colleges, and universities.

ALSO READ KP’s Private Schools Continue to Violate Court Orders Regarding Fee

These recommendations come after intelligence agencies conducted a security audit of all category-A educational institutions in Punjab in February.

The intelligence agencies had previously conducted a similar security audit in November 2021 and gave the Education Department a total of 39 security parameters to implement till the next security audit.

ALSO READ Sarfaraz Ahmed Gets Schooled for Rude Behavior With Wife [Video]

However, the February audit has revealed that only six parameters have been adopted so far to improve security. Security arrangements have decreased against 19 parameters and 14 security parameters have been completely ignored.

Note here that there are a total of 4,280 category-A educational institutions in Punjab. Gujranwala region has 1,007 such institutes, Multan region 745, Skeikhupura region 490, Rawalpindi region 464, Sargodha region 457, Sahiwal region 415, Faisalabad region 351, Bahawalpur region 313, and Lahore region 128.