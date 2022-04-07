KP’s Private Schools Continue to Violate Court Orders Regarding Fee

The majority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) private schools, particularly the elite and larger chains, are charging exorbitant admission fee besides annual and other charges, which is in violation of the rulings of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

On one hand, despite being cognizant of the students’ concerns, the PSRA is unable to implement its notification and the PHC’s orders. It is authorized to impose heavy fines, seal schools that do not implement its orders, and cancel their registrations but is reluctant to impose the rulings over fears that the closure of the schools will waste students’ time.

On the other hand, parents are unaware of the PHC’s orders and the PSRA notification. Even those who are aware of the ruling are compelled to pay the fee for lack of a suitable alternative.

Last year, the PHC had barred KP’s private schools from charging admission and annual fee during the pandemic. Subsequently, the PSRA had issued a notification for the implementation of the court’s order that read:

“In view of the Peshawar High Court’s decision, charging admission or annual fee by private schools would be considered an act of violation of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act.”

It added that any violation on the part of a non-compliant school may lead to court proceedings and other punitive measures, but the schools had chosen to violate the court order and the PSRA notice and continued collecting the fee.

Taking notice of the matter, the PSRA had directed the management of certain top schools to refrain from collecting the capitation fee but it was in vain.