Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 Leaked [Images + Specs]

Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus back on 17th February this year. Leaks reveal that the company is now planning on launching its 5G variant.

91Mobiles revealed that the Moto G Stylus 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Here’s what it looks like:

Codenamed Milan 5G, the handset will feature a 6.78-inch LCD, a resolution of 1080 x 2460, a 120Hz refresh rate, and will come in Black and Seafoam Green colors. A centered punch hole camera is also present that houses a 16MP selfie camera.

On the rear, the phone packs a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is expected to be officially launched in June this year.