OnePlus Nord N20 Confirmed to Feature AMOLED Display and Fast Charging

Previously in November, a reliable tipster @OnLeaks had leaked render images of the OnePlus Nord N20, a smartphone that the tipster claimed had a 6.43″ display. The tipster further asserted that the Nord N20 would feature a triple-lens unit on its rear panel.

Now, OnePlus has revealed official specifications and renders for the Nord N20 during an interview with PCMag UK. This confirms the leaks we have seen in the past.

Apart from the rendered image, the Chinese company also revealed that the handset would sport a 6.43″ AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It will also make use of an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

OnePlus further shared that the upcoming Nord N20 would feature SuperVOOC fast charging. The Nord N20 will target the North American market first. According to the company’s COO, Kinder Liu:

The screen offers low power consumption as well as better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut than what is currently on sale in the North American affordable device market.

Meanwhile, some other rumored specs of the Nord N20 include the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 48 MP primary camera supported by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, 6GB/128GB of memory, and OxygenOS 11 on top of Android 11 onboard even though it’s 2022 already.

The smartphone would make an official debut in the US before the end of this month.