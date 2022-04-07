Weightlifter Talha Talib Likely to Land in Trouble for Doping Breach

Pakistan’s national weightlifting champion, Talha Talib is under serious investigation by the authorities for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Talha could face a lengthy ban if found guilty of the doping breach.

According to details, International Testing Agency (ITA) along with International Weightlifting Federation (ITF) conducted surprise tests of Pakistani weightlifters in suspicion of drug abuse in facilities in Lahore and Gujranwala. It is understood a few of the weightlifters have already tested positive for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) has so far refused to reveal the names of the weightlifters who have tested positive for the doping breach. According to PWF, they have not been shared the results so far and are in no position to confirm the names of the players. The details will be revealed once official results are received.

As for Talha, he will undergo further tests but initial tests conducted on his blood samples did not paint a good picture for him. The ITA is still in the process of conducting the tests for Talha and the other weightlifters.

Talha rose to fame last year as he finished fifth in the 67 KG category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He then went on to bag a bronze medal in the 67 KG category in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, which was Pakistan’s first-ever medal in the competition’s history.