FIH to Introduce Shorter Format Like Cricket in Hockey

Following the popularity of the shorter formats of cricket, the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) has decided to introduce a shorter format in hockey as well.

According to the details, there will be 20 minutes games instead of one hour in the shorter format of hockey while every half of the match will be consist of 10 minutes.

The hockey federation has planned to organize World Hockey Five-a-Side Hockey Tournament for the first time in history. The five-a-side hockey tournament will be consists of five players, including a goalkeeper, instead of 11 with a smaller field.

The World Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament will be held on June 4 and 5 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The regulatory body had planned to hold the event in 2021 but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention that four-time world champions, Pakistan’s 10-member U-23 team will also participate in the inaugural event for which Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had already conducted trials on April 1 and 2 in Lahore.

The PHF has also appointed former Pakistan captain, Rehan Butt, as the managing head coach for the first five-a-side hockey team, while Waqas Sharif will be his assistant coach.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President, Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has approved the names of the two. Rehan Butt has also served as the coach of the national hockey team