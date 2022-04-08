Amazfit Unveils Cheaper Version of GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini was launched in India over a year ago and proved to be one of the more well-received smartwatches from the company. Now, the company has introduced a cheaper version of the smartwatch, which knocks the price down from ₹7,000 (~$92) to ₹6,000 (~$79), and will go on sale on the official store and amazon.in on Monday, April 11th.

In terms of the build, the new GTS 2 Mini has the same aluminum alloy body with a plastic back and skin-friendly silicone straps, as its predecessor.

Weighing 19.5g without the straps, the latest Amazfit GTS 2 Mini (new version) sports a 1.55” AMOLED display with a 306 x 354 px resolution, 301 ppi pixel density, and 450 nits of brightness at max. It has over 80 watch faces, nearly 50 of which were professionally designed, while the Always-On function offers over 60 designs. The body is waterproof for up to 5 ATM, so you can easily take it swimming.

Powering the smartwatch is a 220 mAh battery that promises around 14 days of regular usage. There’s also a basic mode available that disables most of the features and can keep the watch running for up to 21 days. However, when the battery is completely drained, a full charge takes around 2 hours.

Additionally, the watch offers over 68 exercise modes and features a BioTracker 2 PPG optical heart rate sensor, to measure blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. Additional onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyro, compass, as well as, an ambient light sensor.

It also includes built-in GPS tracking, to keep a track of the user’s outdoor activities such as, running, cycling, etc., without having the need to connect it to the smartphone. There is also a microphone onboard that allows the user to talk to Amazon Alexa to ask questions, set timers, add items to the shopping list, and more.

However, on the downside, you won’t find a barometric sensor, which means that several sports modes such as Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Snowboarding double, and Skiing are not available.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini (new version) will be available in three colors, Breeze blue, Flamingo pink, and Meteor black. The smartwatch will be available for retail starting 11th April at a special discounted price.