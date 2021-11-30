Amazfit Ranked as the World’s Third Largest Smartwatch Maker

Amazfit has been crowned as the world’s third-largest smartwatch maker in Q3 2021 surpassing Huawei, according to the Global Smartwatch Model Tracker published by Counterpoint Research, a firm specializing in the technology, media, and telecom industries.

The third quarter recorded global shipments of 9.9 million smartwatches, with a growth of 89% compared to Q3 2020. Amazfit now has a 5.8% market share globally. This comes after a staggering performance in the first quarter of 2021, when Amazfit was ranked as the world’s fourth-largest smartwatch vendor by order of shipments for the first time, according to International Data Corporation.

The company has also been performing remarkably well in international markets. Amazfit has become one of the most popular smart wearable brands in Europe, boosting sales in regions like Italy, Spain, and Germany. This year, the shipments to Turkey increased by 324%, as compared to 2020.

The strong sales momentum was driven by new additions to its product line like the GTR 2e and GTS 2e to the best-selling Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, and the launch of the T-Rex Pro in March, which had a considerable footprint in the market.

Amazfit also raised its profile through global partnerships with Spartan, ESOK Rally in Turkey, the renowned All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge, Israeli Beach Volleyball Championship, and Cruce Teques in Mexico.

However, Apple has retained its top position in the smartwatch market during the third quarter as well with a 21.8% share while Samsung grabs the second spot with record-high shipments of Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, helping the brand increase its market share from 9.9% to 14.4%.