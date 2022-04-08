Babar Azam and Shadab Khan Distribute Iftar Meals on Streets [Video]

After a grueling past few months of non-stop cricket action inside bio-secure bubbles, Pakistan’s national team stars have finally got some time off.

While the Men in Green’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, have proven their credentials as leaders on the cricketing field, they showcased their philanthropic abilities as well as they availed their free time by distributing Iftar to needy people on the streets of Lahore.

The video of the duo distributing meals to people has gone viral on social media as the fans appreciated their philanthropic gesture.

Check out the videos below:

Iftaar with Babar Azam … Skipper with another innings .. #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/uyDfYLbuic — Makhdoom Abu Bakar Bilal (@makhdoomab) April 7, 2022

After distributing Iftar, both the players talked to the media as well. Both Babar and Shadab were in high spirits as they joked around with the media personnel. Babar jokingly asked journalists to not ask any cricket-related questions.

Here’s the video:

30 seconds of Shadab and Babar being themselves😭 pic.twitter.com/ueI60Oh3NA — Tasneem😶‍🌫️ (@itztasneemm) April 7, 2022

Pakistan’s national team players earned well-deserved rest after a big home season which included the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Australia’s historic tour of the country. The Green Shirts’ next international assignment will be against West Indies as they tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in June.