Babar Azam Opens Up on His Role in Decision-Making in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has revealed that he is making all the decisions related to the team on his own.

While speaking to journalists, Babar said, “I am making all the decisions and selecting the team on my own as a captain, and my target is to play with the best playing eleven. The team comes first for me.”

While answering a question regarding management involvement in decision-making, Babar stated that he takes input from the support staff, coach, chief selector, and chairman, but the final decision rests with him.

“I am giving my hundred percent as a captain and make my own decisions. I do take suggestions and input from the support staff, coach, chief selector, chairman, and good points from their side are implemented accordingly.” Babar added.

Talking about how they will utilize the almost three months-long gap between Australia and West Indies series, Babar said that it is a time to analyze themselves, address the weak points, correct the mistakes and improve the good things.

“We work on our weak points during the offseason, we analyze ourselves and look at the positive and negative things, we try to improve the good things further and correct the mistakes that we have done in the past,” Babar added.

The 27-year old further added that they had a packed schedule in the last six months and now they will give time to their family while continuing their training and practice.

“First, we will give time to our family as it’s been a long season, and then pray and fast during Ramadan. We will continue our training and spend some quality time with our families.” Babar concluded.