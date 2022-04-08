Younis Khan Eager to Turn Talented Afghanistan Players Into Superstars

Former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan is enjoying his role as the new batting consultant of the Afghanistan cricket team. Younis was recently given the coaching role by the Afghanistan Cricket Board alongside former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul, who joined as a bowling consultant for the national team’s ongoing two-week training camp in Dubai.

Younis shared his excitement at joining the Afghanistan squad. He revealed that he had always wanted to work with the Afghanistan national team and it is a great opportunity for him to train the younger players and improve their game even further.

The 44-year old said that he is highly impressed with the talent in the squad and the players have the potential to turn into world-class players.

“Having a great time with Afghanistan boys in their UAE camp. Some great talent that can be polished and turned into gems InshaAllah (God Willing),” Younis tweeted.

Afghanistan have some of the most exciting talents in limited-overs cricket currently. The likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Noor Ahmad, and plenty more are some of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 cricket leagues around the world.

With the right guidance and exposure at the highest level, their national team has the potential to be a tough team to beat.