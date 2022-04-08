Honor Virtually Launches Affordable Play 6T and Play 6T Pro

Honor virtually launched two new phones as a part of its Play series: the Play 6T and Play 6T Pro. Despite using 5G-enabled Dimensity chipsets, the devices will probably only be launched in their home country.

Honor Play 6T

Design & Display

The Honor Play 6T comes with a 6.7-inch LCD with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colors.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Play 6T boots the Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0.

Camera

The phone has a 13MP main sensor with dual 2MP auxiliary cameras and an LED flash.

On the other side, the selfie camera features a 5MP camera housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Battery & Pricing

Honor Play 6T has a 5,000mAh battery without fast charging support. The device retails for a base price of $190. While the variant with 256GB internal storage costs $220.

Honor Play 6T Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)

MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Mali-G57 MC2 OS: Android 11, Magic UI 4.2, no Google Play Services

Android 11, Magic UI 4.2, no Google Play Services Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G Display: 6.7 inches, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels

6.7 inches, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 13 MP, (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 5 MP, (wide)

Colors: Black, Silver, Blue

Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: 5,000mAh Li-Ion, non-removable

5,000mAh Li-Ion, non-removable Price: $190-220

Honor Play 6T Pro

Design & Display

The Honor Play 6T Pro also features a large 6.7-inch LCD but comes with a punch-hole cutout and a 1080p resolution.

The phone is available in Silver, Black, and Pink colors.

Internals & Storage

The Play 6T Pro is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

This phone also boots Magic UI 5.0, based on Android 11.

Camera

The device features a dual-camera unit with a 48MP and a 2MP lens at the rear.

The front sports an 8MP camera located inside the punch-hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

The Play 6T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that comes with 40W fast charging support. The device retails for $220 for the 128GB storage option and for $250 for the 256GB variant.

Honor Play 6T Pro Specifications