Oppo Phones will have Custom SoCs in 2024 [Leak]

It seems that every name in the smartphone market is thinking about custom chipsets lately. Oppo recently released the flagship Find X5 series powered by a custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU and Xiaomi is working on its own ISPs and AI chips as well. There have been rumors on Vivo eyeing the SoC market too.

We have been hearing about Oppo developing its own smartphones chips for a while, but now we have a more precise timeline thanks to a new report. An exclusive leak from the Chinese tech blog IT Home reveals the exact timeline for Oppo’s chip development plans.

According to the Chinese report, Oppo’s IC design subsidiary is currently working on an application processor (AP) for its smartphones. These AP chips are reportedly based on TSMC’s 6nm process and will go into mass production in 2023.

After that, Oppo is expected to release a full-blown SoC, that houses this AP chip and a modem, sometime in 2024. This chipset will feature TSMC’s 4nm node, meaning we can expect to see a high-end performance.

Intricate details are still unavailable, such as CPU configuration, clock speeds, GPU, etc, and we also don’t know for sure whether it will be a flagship or mid-range SoC. But at least the latest reports are in line with what we’ve heard so far.