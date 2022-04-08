Man Asks Court to Appoint Him as Imran Khan’s Replacement

In an unusual development, a citizen has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), asking the court to notify him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to details, the petitioner has contended that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan has violated the sanctity of the 1973 Constitution and is no longer eligible to hold the office of Pakistan’s Chief Executive.

As a result, in the larger interest of the nation and the state of Pakistan, the LHC should appoint him as the next Prime Minister and notify his appointment immediately.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) declared the events of 3 April unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly.

On 3 April, National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Qasim Suri, had rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Subsequently, President Arif Alvi, on the advice of the PM, dissolved the National Assembly.

The SCP had also listed the joint opposition’s petition against the 3 April events for hearing the same day. Last night, a five-member bench of the apex court overturned Deputy Speaker’s ruling and restored the National Assembly, which is set to meet tomorrow for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.