SBP Jacks Up Mark-Up Rates by 2.5% on EFS

State Bank of Pakistan has jacked up the mark-up rates financing under Export Finance Scheme (EFS) by 2.5 percent in line with the increase in policy rate announced in the monetary policy meeting.

Accordingly, the markup for Export Finance Scheme (both Part I and Part II) will be 5.5 percent p.a. with effect from April 8, 2022 till further instructions.

With this development, the cost of input will go up for exportable sectors particularly textile and allied sectors.

Banks’ spread for corporate borrowers and SME borrowers will remain unchanged i.e. 1 percent and 2 percent respectively.

This revision in rates will not be applicable on financing under the Rupee-based discounting facility of EFS, according to SBP’s circular.