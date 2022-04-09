PIA Flight With 300 Passengers Escapes Major Disaster

A Saudi Arabia-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after its windscreen cracked while in the air.

According to details, the PIA flight PK-759 took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore for Jeddah. Fortunately, it was minutes away from Karachi when its windscreen cracked and the pilots maneuvered it to a safe landing.

The flight was delayed by a couple of hours as the national flag carrier’s engineers only allowed the aircraft to proceed to Saudi Arabia after the windscreen was replaced.

The spokesman for PIA, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, has apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience and stated that the flight had landed at Karachi Airport due to safety concerns.

He added that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Arshad Malik, has formed a high-level investigation board to probe the incident and has directed concerned officials to take action against those responsible.

Back in December 2021, a similar incident had taken place. The windscreen of a Riyadh-bound PIA flight had cracked mid-air. The aircraft had taken off from Islamabad and made an emergency landing in Karachi.