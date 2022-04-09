Realme 9, GT2 Pro, and Book Prime Laptop Launched

Realme recently held a launch event, unveiling the Realme 9 and GT2 Pro phones, Book Prime laptop, and many other new gadgets that will be available next week.

CEO Realme Madhav Sheth also revealed that the Realme GT2 will arrive globally next month, at the company’s 4-year anniversary.

Realme 9

Design & Display

Realme 9 4G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is also brighter than its predecessor and it comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone comes with an in-display finger reader that can also double as a heart rate monitor.

The device is available in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White colors.

Internals & Storage

The 4G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680, instead of the Dimensity 810, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 5GB of virtual RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ VLC Media Player May Not Be Safe From Hackers

Camera

Realme 9 4G features a 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor for the main camera. The phone is the first of its kind to use the HM6. it also comes with an improved NonaPixel Plus 9-to-1 pixel binning tech that promises a 123% increase in light gathering capabilities by combining 9 adjacent pixels into one.

The model also sports an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 2MP macro sensor. As opposed to the 5G variant, the 4G variant does not come with a telephoto camera. Instead, the main sensor offers up to 3x lossless digital zoom.

Battery & Pricing

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 9 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will retail for $210. While the variant with 8GB RAM costs $225.

Realme 9 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE

GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 6.4 inches, Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.4 inches, Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory RAM: 6GB or 8GB Internal: 128GB Card Slot: Yes, microSDXC

Camera Rear: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 6 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White

Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, Optical

Under display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 33W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 33W Price: $210-225

Realme GT2 Pro

Design & Display

Realme GT2 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ 120Hz screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the back, the phone has a signed bump with the realme logo alongside the camera bump with 2 large and 1 small sensor.

ALSO READ Samsung’s Unique Smart Projector and First OLED TV are Now Up for Sale

Internals & Storage

The device features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The handset boots the Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera and a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS support, along with a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide and 3MP microscope camera. All in all, it seems like a flagship camera setup.

Battery & Pricing

GT2 Pro comes packed with 5,000mAh with 65W rapid charging support. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $590 while the 12/256GB version costs $700.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Adreno 730

Adreno 730 OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.7 inches, LTPO2 AMOLED

6.7 inches, LTPO2 AMOLED Memory RAM: 8GB, 12GB Internal: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Card Slot: N/A

N/A Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 50 MP, f/2.2 150˚ (ultra wide) + 3 MP, f/3.0 (microscope) Front: 32 MP, f/2.4 (wide)

Colors: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue

Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Under the display, Optical

Under the display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised) Price: $590 (8GB/128GB), $700 (12GB/256GB)

Realme Book Prime

Design & Display

Realme Book Prime has a 14-inch display with a 2,160 x 1,440 px resolution, 400 nits peak brightness and offers 100% sRGB coverage.

It features a slim 14.9mm solid aluminum chassis, and a large touchpad with a backlit keyboard.

Internals & Storage

The computer is powered by the Intel Core i5-11320H processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It features a dual-fan vapor chamber cooling for low temperatures even under high load.

Other than that it will come with Windows 11 and Wi-Fi 6.

Battery & Pricing

The laptop packs a 54Wh battery that comes with up to 12 hours of battery life with mixed usage and 65W USB-Power delivery. A thunderbolt port is also available.

The laptop will retail for $765.

Realme Smart TV Stick & Realme Buds Air 3

The company also launched the Realme Smart TV Stick, which supports HDR10+ and can output 1080p at 60fps. The Stick costs only $40.

Realme Buds Air 3 wireless earbuds with 10mm drivers, up to 42dB active noise cancellation, IPX5 water resistance, and 30 hours of battery life (with the case) will also be launched next week for $46.