Samsung’s Unique Smart Projector and First OLED TV are Now Up for Sale

Samsung announced a variety of new displays and monitors for 2022, some of which are finally up for sale. These include unique new TVs as well as a smart projector that is nothing like the ones currently found in the market.

Let’s have a look.

Freestyle Smart Projector

Samsung’s new Freestyle Smart Projector looks more like a searchlight than a projector, but it serves its purpose just the same. The reason why it’s called ‘Freestyle’ is because of its swiveling base, allowing it to rotate and turn in any direction, which makes for easy positioning.

It has Samsung’s Smart TV UI built into it for easy access to Netflix and Disney+ and there’s also a mini HDMI port so you can plug any source into it. It will come with a few accessories in the future such as a battery base and an adaptor that will let you hook it up to a light socket for power.

The Samsung Freestyle Projector is available on Samsung’s website for $900.

Samsung’s First OLED TV

The S95B is up for pre-order right now as Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV. It is not just any OLED TV, but actually, a QD-OLED TV that combines an OLED panel with a layer of quantum dots to improve colors and brightness. This should make it one of the best-looking screens on the market, at least on paper.

As expected, Samsung is also asking for an extravagant price for its first OLED TV. The Samsung S95B starts at a whopping $2200 for the 55-inch model. However, the good news is that more manufacturers are starting to develop QD-OLED TVs, so the price is expected to come down with every new generation.

Matte Screens

Samsung’s 2022 lineup of TVs also includes new Frame TVs that now come with a matte finish on their screens. As the name says, these TVs are designed to look like framed art on your wall and the matte finish reduces glare and reflections. This improves the user experience while watching content on the TV as well as when it’s idle and displaying art.

But since these aren’t OLED panels, the effect is not perfect, especially in darker rooms, but it should still look more natural than in previous generations.

The matte texture will also be available in upcoming versions of Serif and Sero TVs. The company’s new Frame TVs will start at $1000 for the 43-inch model.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

The new M8 Smart Monitor was announced by the end of March. It looks much like an Apple product and is even offered in a variety of pastel colors to complete the look.

This 32-inch screen comes with a USB-C powered rechargeable remote so it can double as a 4K TV when it’s not being used with a computer. It has its own internet browser so you can get some simple work done even without a computer. It also comes with a magnetic 1080p webcam, making it ideal for working from home.

Just like other products on the list, this one is also a luxury at $730, since you can get a 4K screen for much less these days. But at least it can act as your TV and monitor at the same time.