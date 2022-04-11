FWO Begins Construction Work of Rawalpindi Ring Road

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has started the execution of the Ring Road Rawalpindi project under the supervision of the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

For this purpose, the coordinator of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza inaugurated the commencement of construction work and cut the ribbon for this project execution at Thallian. On the occasion, the Director-General RDA Tahir Zafar Abbasi, the Chief Engineer RDA Dr Habibul Haq Randhawa and FWO team’s charge Col. Muhammad Irfan were also present.

Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the construction work of the 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed in two years.

He said RDA has awarded Rs. 22.8 billion contract to the FWO for a mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road. He requested the FWO to speed up the work on this project.

He said the basic aim of the project was to ease congestion in the urban transportation system of twin cities. Fast and efficient route for trade-related traffic and their access to other major cities to provide economic benefit to the local communities.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habibul Haq Randhawa gave a detailed presentation for Ring Road Rawalpindi project. He said the length of this project will be 8992 Kanals (38.3 km). The government of Punjab had approved the project’s cost of Rs. 33694.43 million. He said the project’s Land Acquisition cost will be Rs 6724.73 million and the project’s construction cost will be Rs 26969.70 million.

The Chief Engineer said the design speed will be 120 kph, six lines have been divided carriageway as three-lane either way and five interchanges will be developed at national highway (N-5) at Baanth and crossing through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminating at the motorway (M-2) at Thalian Interchange.

The Ring Road Rawalpindi would cater to the traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2, he added.