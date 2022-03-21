Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway is Now Signal-Free

Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway (Kashmir Highway) has been made signal-free, following a proposal by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to the District Administration and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal’s suggestion in this regard was commended by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Amer Ali Ahmed, who ordered its immediate implementation.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Continues Crackdown on Drivers and Motorcyclists

Srinagar Highway, which links Islamabad and Rawalpindi with the Islamabad International Airport (IIA), has been turned signal-free with the provision of three protective U-turns to prevent bottlenecks. The modification will save about Rs. 7.5 billion of taxpayers’ money that would otherwise have been spent on building interchanges, flyovers, or four overhead bridges.

The three protective U-turns are the G-9/G-10 Protective U-turn, the Police Lines Protective U-turn, and the G-12 Protective U-turn. The plan by SSP Iqbal was approved and executed within 15 days.

Over 115,000 vehicles will leave and enter Islamabad via the signal-free route that will also be used by all foreign delegates. All foreign guests and dignitaries will utilize the road to reach Islamabad International Airport (IIA), and the Chairman CDA highlighted that it will improve Pakistan’s image internationally.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fined Over 15,000 Lane Violators in Just 2 Months

SSP Traffic stated that it will provide a 60 to 70 percent solution to traffic congestion besides a significant reduction in the time required to drive to Islamabad Airport. It will also save approximately 100,000 hours of travel time besides ensuring a safe road environment. Chairman CDA also remarked that the traveling time to IIA will be halved as a result of this development.

Via The Nation